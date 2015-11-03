UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Raisio Oyj :
* Raisio plc's (Raisio) subsidiary Benemilk Ltd (Benemilk) is examining conditions and opportunities to obtain new financing for, on the one hand, launching of the ingredient business created during 2015 and, on the other, developing its licensing business
* The assessment concerns both debt and equity alternatives
* The assessment related to new financing options is expected to be completed in such a way that Benemilk could decide on the possible implementation of the financing arrangements and also implement the arrangements by summer 2016
* If the assessments lead to a financing arrangement involving equity in part or in full, it could mean that Raisio's Benemilk holding would decrease below 50 percent and Benemilk would no longer be part of Raisio Group as a subsidiary
* Raisio currently holds 57 percent of Benemilk share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources