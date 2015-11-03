Nov 3 Regional REIT Ltd:

* Announces admission to trading on main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange

* Will have 274,217,264 ordinary shares in issue at admission which, at placing price, would equate to a market cap on admission of c. 274.2 mln stg

* Prospectus is expected to be published later today

* Target dividend yield of 7 to 8 percent on placing price of £1.00 per ordinary share and 10 to 15 pct annual total property returns

* 80,000,000 existing ordinary shares are being placed on behalf of selling shareholders at £1.00 per share

* Expected that admission will become effective and dealings in ordinary shares will commence at 8.00am on Nov. 6, 2015