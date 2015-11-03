Nov 3 Regional REIT Ltd:
* Announces admission to trading on main market for listed
securities of London Stock Exchange
* Will have 274,217,264 ordinary shares in issue at
admission which, at placing price, would equate to a market cap
on admission of c. 274.2 mln stg
* Prospectus is expected to be published later today
* Target dividend yield of 7 to 8 percent on placing price
of £1.00 per ordinary share and 10 to 15 pct annual total
property returns
* 80,000,000 existing ordinary shares are being placed on
behalf of selling shareholders at £1.00 per share
* Expected that admission will become effective and dealings
in ordinary shares will commence at 8.00am on Nov. 6, 2015
