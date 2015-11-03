UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Automatic Systems Ltd :
* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 784.5 million rupees versus 921.4 million rupees year ago
* 9-month group profit before taxation of 13.8 million rupees versus 11.9 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1NOtpW5 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources