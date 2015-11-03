Nov 3 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs an annex to the contract with Re-Bau Sp. z o.o. for extra works, the value of the contract rises to 6.7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8724 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)