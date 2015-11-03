BRIEF-Shanghai Shimao's contract sales up 2.0 pct y/y in January-March
* Says contract sales at 3.4 billion yuan ($492.77 million) in January-March, up 2.0 percent y/y
Nov 3 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* Shareholders advised that co incorrectly stated that board was of view that distribution per share for FY16 would grow by between 7 pct and 9 pct above that of FY15
* Correct expected growth in distribution per share for FY16 is growth of between 8 pct and 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says contract sales at 3.4 billion yuan ($492.77 million) in January-March, up 2.0 percent y/y
* In March 2017, contracted property sales amounted to rmb98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says will cease operations of its Australian crowdfunding business and its Australian funds management business with immediate effect