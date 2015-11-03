BRIEF-Coassets to cease Australian crowdfunding, funds management business operations
* Says will cease operations of its Australian crowdfunding business and its Australian funds management business with immediate effect
Nov 3 Private Equity Holding AG :
* Comprehensive income of 12.1 million euros ($13.24 million) for first six months of financial year 2015/2016 vs 6.4 million euros year ago
* As of Sept. 30 net asset value (NAV) per share stood at 75.41 euros (82.03 Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1LOl58b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 6 The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
BEIJING, April 6 China's vice premier urged that strict controls be placed on property development in Xiongan, a new special economic zone in the northern province of Hebei, the official Xinhua news agency said.