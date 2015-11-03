Nov 3 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Comprehensive income of 12.1 million euros ($13.24 million) for first six months of financial year 2015/2016 vs 6.4 million euros year ago

* As of Sept. 30 net asset value (NAV) per share stood at 75.41 euros (82.03 Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1LOl58b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)