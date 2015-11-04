Nov 4 ING Groep NV :
* Reports Q3 underlying net result of 1,092 million euros
($1.20 billion) versus 1,123 million euros in Q3 2014 and 1,118
million euros in Q2 2015
* Q3 net result is 1,064 million euros (0.28 euros per
share) including legacy insurance results
* Further sell-down of shares in NN Group in
September reduced stake to 25.8 pct; on track to meet full exit
in 2016
* Says with its capital strength, is well positioned to
deliver shareholder returns while invest in further innovation
* Robust fully-loaded CET1 ratios: ING Bank stable at 11.3
pct and ING Group unchanged at 12.3 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9129 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)