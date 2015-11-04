BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 NN Group NV :
* Says Q3 net result falls 7 percent to 329 million euros ($360.3 million), due to lower non-operating items and negative hedge results in Japan Closed Block VA
* Q3 operating result from ongoing business is 392 million euros, up 43 percent from Q3 2014, supported by a private equity dividend, partly offset by an unfavourable claims experience in property & casualty in Netherlands
* Says Q3 capital position remained strong with IGD ratio at 322 percent
* Q3 new sales (APE) are 261 million euros, down 15 percent from Q3 2014 at constant currencies
* Says will further optimise businesses to deliver on financial and non-financial objectives and continue to create value
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.