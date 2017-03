Nov 4 Scor SE :

* Reports 9-month net income of 492 million euros ($538.7 million), up by 31 pct

* Gross written premiums reach 9,996 million euros in first nine months, up 19.3 pct at current exchange rates

* Firmly on track to achieve targets set out in "optimal dynamics" plan

