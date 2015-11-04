BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Euronext NV
* Says October 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,735 million euros ($8.47 billion), down 5 pct compared with October 2014
* October 2015 average daily volume on individual equity derivatives is down at 233,314 contracts (20 percent decrease compared with October 2014)
* October 2015 activity on ETFS remained particularly dynamic during with an average daily transaction value at 597 million euros, up 16 percent compared to activity peak of October 2014
* October 2015 Average daily volume on equity index derivatives is down at 201,379 contracts (39 percent decrease compared with October 2014)
* October 2015, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreases by 14 percent when compared to October 2014, with an average daily volume of 57,163 contracts
* Says it had five new listings in October 2015
* Says 2.8 billion euros was raised during October 2015 in corporate bonds and 2.8 billion euros of follow-on equity
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.