Nov 4 Capio Publ Ab
* Q3 net sales were SEK 3,055 million vs year-ago 3,020
million
* Q3 organic sales growth was 2.3 pct vs year-ago 4.2 pct
and total sales growth was 1.1 pct vs year-ago 6.6 pct
* Q3 operating result (EBITDA) was SEK 188 million vs
year-ago 184 million, with an operating margin of 6.2 pct vs
year-ago 6.1 pct
* Says French government made a general price reduction of
-2.5 pct on medical sales from March 1, 2015
* Says in third, seasonally weak, quarter net sales were
negatively impacted by this price reduction
* Says productivity improvements almost compensated for
price reduction in quarter
* Says in order to mitigate negative price effect, Capio
France has, from Q1 2015, put several programs in place
* Says programs are not yet fully up to speed, but are
expected to have full effect in 2016
