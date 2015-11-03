Nov 3 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Company has resolved to raise R400 million in terms of rights issue

* Offer at an issue price of R2.30 per Stellar Capital share

* Issue will consist of an offer of 173,913,044 new shares in ratio of 23.14079 new shares for every 100 Stellar Capital shares held

* Titan Financial Services Proprietary Ltd and nominated entities and Asgard Capital Assets Ltd have irrevocably committed to subscribe for a maximum subscription of R125 million

* R275 million balance of rights issue is underwritten by Thunder Capital Proprietary Limited and Anchor Capital Proprietary Limited