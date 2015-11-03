Nov 3 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :
* Company has resolved to raise R400 million in terms of
rights issue
* Offer at an issue price of R2.30 per Stellar Capital share
* Issue will consist of an offer of 173,913,044 new shares
in ratio of 23.14079 new shares for every 100 Stellar Capital
shares held
* Titan Financial Services Proprietary Ltd and nominated
entities and Asgard Capital Assets Ltd have irrevocably
committed to subscribe for a maximum subscription of R125
million
* R275 million balance of rights issue is underwritten by
Thunder Capital Proprietary Limited and Anchor Capital
Proprietary Limited
