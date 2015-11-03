Nov 3 Coloplast

* Says for 2015-2016, expects organic revenue growth of 7-8 percent at constant exchange rates and 8-9 percent in DKK

* Says for 2015-2016, expect an EBIT margin of 33-34 percent, both at constant exchange rates and in DKK

* Says for 2015-2016, capital expenditure is expected to be around DKK 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)