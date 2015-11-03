BRIEF-Airway Medix FY net loss widens to 2.0 million zlotys YoY
* Reported on Wednesday FY net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($502,298) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
Nov 3 Coloplast
* Says for 2015-2016, expects organic revenue growth of 7-8 percent at constant exchange rates and 8-9 percent in DKK
* Says for 2015-2016, expect an EBIT margin of 33-34 percent, both at constant exchange rates and in DKK
* Says for 2015-2016, capital expenditure is expected to be around DKK 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* FY standalone net profit EGP 40.5 million versus EGP 64.6 million year ago