Nov 3 Columbus A/S :

* 9-month EBITDA 50.2 million Danish crowns ($7.39 million) versus 43.4 million crowns year ago

* 9-month revenue amounted to 800.3 million crowns versus 627.1 million crowns year ago

* 2015 expectations to revenue and EBITDA are being maintained

* Expects revenue in level of 1.03 billion crowns and EBITDA before share-based compensation in level of 94 million crowns in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7917 Danish crowns)