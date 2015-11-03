BRIEF-Airway Medix FY net loss widens to 2.0 million zlotys YoY
* Reported on Wednesday FY net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($502,298) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
Nov 3 Bavarian Nordic A/S
* Announces results of a Phase 1 trial investigating brachyury specific cancer vaccine in patients with advanced cancers
* Data from this study demonstrate for the first time that an MVA-BN based vaccine targeting brachyury can induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses in advanced cancer patients
* Vaccine induced brachyury specific T-cells in 80 pct of patients at higher dose levels
* MVA-BN brachyury was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities
* Maximal tolerated dose was not reached
* No serious adverse vaccine-related events were observed
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* FY standalone net profit EGP 40.5 million versus EGP 64.6 million year ago