Nov 3 Peertv Plc

* Board of Peertv is undertaking a review of group's operations

* Confirms Peertv is no longer going to fund operations of Digitek but that they remain committed to OTT (tv over internet) business

* Board believe that there is an exciting opportunity in relation to group's joint venture with speech modules and that a product will be developed and ready to market in next 6 to 9 months