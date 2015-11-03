BRIEF-Coassets to cease Australian crowdfunding, funds management business operations
* Says will cease operations of its Australian crowdfunding business and its Australian funds management business with immediate effect
Nov 3 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Says approves the listing of 155 million existing ordinary B category shares and up to 100 million newly issued ordinary B category shares of Citadele Banka AS IPO-CITAD.RI with nominal value of EUR 0.10
* Shares to be listed as of Nov. 10 on Baltic Main List Source text: bit.ly/1MEVyBU
FRANKFURT, April 6 The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
BEIJING, April 6 China's vice premier urged that strict controls be placed on property development in Xiongan, a new special economic zone in the northern province of Hebei, the official Xinhua news agency said.