UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
(Corrects date of the shares listing in headline and second bullet point. Stock exchange corrects its own statement)
Nov 3 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Says approves the listing of 155 million existing ordinary B category shares and up to 100 million newly issued ordinary B category shares of Citadele Banka AS IPO-CITAD.RI with nominal value of EUR 0.10
* Shares to be listed as of Nov. 23 on Baltic Main List Source text: bit.ly/1Qj2Zyo
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.