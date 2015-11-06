(Corrects date of the shares listing in headline and second bullet point. Stock exchange corrects its own statement)

Nov 3 NASDAQ OMX Riga:

* Says approves the listing of 155 million existing ordinary B category shares and up to 100 million newly issued ordinary B category shares of Citadele Banka AS IPO-CITAD.RI with nominal value of EUR 0.10

* Shares to be listed as of Nov. 23 on Baltic Main List Source text: bit.ly/1Qj2Zyo

