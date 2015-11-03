Nov 3 Danish biotech Genmab :
* Q3 operating profit 142.68 million Danish crowns ($20.96
million) versus 139 million Danish crowns in same quarter last
year
* Says now sees 2015 revenue to be in the range of 725-800
million Danish crowns, an increase of 75 million Danish crowns
* Says revenue at 277.77 million Danish crowns versus 272
million Danish crowns in same quarter last year
* Says improving its 2015 financial guidance due to
increased revenue and lower operating expenses resulting in
increased operating income and cash position
* Says has increased projected Daratumumab milestones to
240-300 million Danish crowns from the prior estimate of 200-260
million Danish crowns
* Says if Daratumumab receives FDA approval, Genmab will
receive a milestone payment from Janssen of $45 million
associated with the first commercial sale of the product in the
United States
($1 = 6.8072 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Annabella Nielsen)