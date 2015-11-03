Nov 3 Danish biotech Genmab :

* Q3 operating profit 142.68 million Danish crowns ($20.96 million) versus 139 million Danish crowns in same quarter last year

* Says now sees 2015 revenue to be in the range of 725-800 million Danish crowns, an increase of 75 million Danish crowns

* Says revenue at 277.77 million Danish crowns versus 272 million Danish crowns in same quarter last year

* Says improving its 2015 financial guidance due to increased revenue and lower operating expenses resulting in increased operating income and cash position

* Says has increased projected Daratumumab milestones to 240-300 million Danish crowns from the prior estimate of 200-260 million Danish crowns

* Says if Daratumumab receives FDA approval, Genmab will receive a milestone payment from Janssen of $45 million associated with the first commercial sale of the product in the United States <Source text for Eikon: > Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8072 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen)