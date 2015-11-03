UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Orchestra Premaman SA :
* H1 revenue 273 million euros ($298.91 million), up 17.7 pct
* H1 net income group share 3.6 million euros versus 26.9 million euros proforma year ago
* H1 current operating income 9.0 million euros versus 13.6 million euros proforma year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources