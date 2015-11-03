BRIEF-Minapharm Pharmaceuticals FY standalone profit falls
* FY standalone net profit EGP 40.5 million versus EGP 64.6 million year ago
Nov 3 Implanet SA :
* Announces that it has received regulatory approval from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to market its JAZZ Band platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a contract with ROI-ET Hospital, ROI-ET to proceed with sale and installation of a linear accelerator 3d
* Says registration of establishing Guangzhou-based investment joint venture was completed with controlling unit