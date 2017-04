Nov 3 Worldline SA :

* Intends to join forces with Equens to strengthen its pan-European leadership in payment services

* Transaction structured in two components:

* A deal in cash in commercial acquiring, where Worldline will acquire 100 pct of Paysquare from Equens for 72 million euros ($78.9 million)

* An asset/share deal in financial processing, by merging processing activities of 2 companies to create "Equens Worldline Company", to be owned 63.6 pct by Worldline and 36.4 pct by Equens shareholders

* Transaction expected to be accretive to EPS as soon as 2018, thanks to a minimum c. 40 million euros of run-rate synergies expected in 2018, half of which in 2017

* Closing expected in course of Q2 2016