Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Vossloh AG :
* Signs contract for sale of its Rail Vehicles business unit, reported as discontinued operations, to Stadler Rail AG, Bussnang, Switzerland
* Completion is targeted for Q1 2016
* Stadler will afford a cash payment of 48 million euros ($52.57 million) and, in addition, takes over debt liabilities of Vossloh AG against business unit Rail Vehicles of 124 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order