Nov 4 Basler AG :

* Says in first nine months of 2015, incoming orders of group amounted to 62.0 million euros ($67.91 million), compared to previous year figure of 61.0 million euros, up 2 percent

* 9-month group's earnings before taxes (EBT) amount to 8.5 million euros, compared to previous year figure of 9.8 million euros

* 9-month group's sales are 66.3 million euros, 9 percent above previous year's value of 60.7 million euros

* Continues assuming sales of group for 2015 within a corridor of 81 million - 84 million euros, at a pre-tax profit margin of 9 pct - 10 pct