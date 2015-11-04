Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Efore Oyj :
* Long term financial targets will remain unchanged - long term target is to reach 10 pct EBIT level and an average annual net sales growth of 5-10 pct
* New strategic priorities are to improve cost efficiency of manufacturing and streamline other current operations, as well as to establish a solution driven operating model
* Is working on establishing new channels to market and new customer acquisition in order to increase volume
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order