Nov 4 Skandiabanken ASA :
* Q3 net interest income 242.4 million Norwegian crowns ($28.51 million) versus 212.3
million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 7.8 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net income 79.7 million crowns versus 106.3 million crowns year ago
* Bank's goal is to continue the growth in lending volumes, with a medium term target of
total loans to customers of about 75 billion crowns
* Bank's capital target is a core capital ratio of 13 percent and a total capital ratio of
16.5 percent
* Board has set a medium term target of 37 percent cost/income ratio
* The bank will for a period of up to 18 months have certain services delivered from Skandia
AB and Skandiabanken AB
* Bank's own organization and the Bank's systems, will be strengthened and further
developed, this will, during a transitional phase, have a negative impact on operating costs
($1 = 8.5026 Norwegian crowns)
