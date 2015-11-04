BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Ageas SA NV :
* Reports 9-month insurance net profit up by 6 pct to 613 million euros ($671.2 million), with Asia and Non-Life business as main contributors
* 9-month group net profit is 599 million euros
* General Account net result of 14 million euros negative
* 9-month combined ratio improved to 95.1 pct versus 99.6 pct
* 9-month group inflows (at 100 pct) at 22.8 billion euros, up 17 pct (11 pct positive foreign exchange impact)
* Q3 net profit is 130 million euros versus 199 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 insurance net profit 109 million euros versus 158 million euros in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.