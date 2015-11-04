UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Polytec Holding AG :
* Group sales increased by 30.5pct to 465.5 million euros ($509.63 million) in first nine months of 2015
* Group EBIT was almost doubled in first nine months of 2015 to 26.7 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 13.5 million euros)
* 9-month group's net profit of 18.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 10.0 million euros)
* Forecasts consolidated sales of more than 600 million euros for complete fiscal year 2015
* FY ebit of significantly more than 30 million euros to be expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.