Nov 4 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Virgin rail group - twenty four weeks ended 17 october 2015 like for like revenue growth 8.7%

* Recent trading has been consistent with our expectations and there is no change to adjusted earnings per share that we are anticipating for year ending 30 april 2016.

* Like-For-Like revenue at megabus.com north america in five months ended 30 september 2015 being 5.9% below equivalent period last year.

* Overall current trading is satisfactory and we remain on course to meet our expectations for year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)