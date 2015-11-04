Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Secunet Security Networks AG :
* For 9-months group increased revenues by 23 pct to 59.4 million euros ($64.98 million) (previous year: 48.2 million euros)
* Group earnings for first nine months of 2015 of 1.8 million euros compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year
* Is confirming its forecast for 2015 financial year: it expects revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year
* Contrary to outlook published with annual report 2014 it is not expected that Business Sector will have an increasing share in group revenues in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order