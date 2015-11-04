Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.47 million) versus 12.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.6 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5198 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order