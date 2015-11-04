Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Intershop Communications AG :
* Group revenue increased by 6 pct to 11.7 million euros ($12.79 million) in Q3 of 2015
* Revenues for nine-month period totalled 32.7 million euros, down 6 pct on prior year period
* At 0.05 million euros, 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also moderately positive, up from negative 4.8 million euros in prior year period
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order