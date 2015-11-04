Nov 4 Intershop Communications AG :

* Group revenue increased by 6 pct to 11.7 million euros ($12.79 million) in Q3 of 2015

* Revenues for nine-month period totalled 32.7 million euros, down 6 pct on prior year period

* At 0.05 million euros, 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also moderately positive, up from negative 4.8 million euros in prior year period

($1 = 0.9146 euros)