BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Mapfre SA :
* 9-month premium 17.34 billion euros ($18.95 billion) versus 16.45 billion euros year ago
* 9-month profit after tax 591.3 million euros versus 672.8 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 20.59 billion euros versus 19.28 billion euros year ago
* Says approves FY 2015 interim dividend of 0.06 euro gross per share, which will be paid on Dec. 15 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.