BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap (IPO-ABN.AS):
* Announces supervisory authorities in the Netherlands and Dubai have completed their investigations into the previously ascertained irregularities at its Private Banking office in Dubai
* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has imposed a fine of 625,000 euros ($683,063)
* The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed a fine of $640,000
* ABN Amro will not appeal the fines Source text: abn.com/1MgwTBI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.