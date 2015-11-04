Nov 4 ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap (IPO-ABN.AS):

* Announces supervisory authorities in the Netherlands and Dubai have completed their investigations into the previously ascertained irregularities at its Private Banking office in Dubai

* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has imposed a fine of 625,000 euros ($683,063)

* The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed a fine of $640,000

* ABN Amro will not appeal the fines Source text: abn.com/1MgwTBI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)