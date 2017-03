Nov 4 Sagax AB :

* Has decided to establish program for issuing commercial paper

* Commercial paper program provides Sagax with possiblity to issue in Swedish crowns and euros

* Program is of 1.50 billion Swedish crowns ($175.3 million) and will last up to 1 year

