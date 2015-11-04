Nov 4 Biohit Oyj :
* Smoking intervention study of Biohit Oyj of nearly two
years of duration using Acetium lozenge has been completed
* Says Acetium lozenge is considered to be a promising novel
intervention method to assist in smoking cessation
* In intervention group, 42.9 percent could stop smoking as
compared to 31.1 percent in placebo group (i.e. Acetium was 37.9
percent more effective)
* Compared to placebo, likelihood of smoking cessation among
acetium users during trial was up to1.65-fold (i.e., 65 percent
higher probability)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)