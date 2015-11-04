Nov 4 Q-Free ASA :

* CEO Thomas Falck steps down from his position with immediate effect

* Chairman of board Terje Christoffersen has informed board of his immediate resignation as chairman of board

* CFO Roar Østbø is appointed as interim ceo in company

* Vice chairman of board, Charlotte Brogren will chair board's work until a new chairman of board is elected

