UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Ionian Hotel Enterprises SA :
* 9 - month net profit 2.3 million euro ($2.52 million) versus 0.4 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sep. 30 at 6.6 million euro versus 3.8 million euro year ago
* 9 - month turnover 23.1 million euro versus 22.3 million euro year ago
* 9M EBITDA 5.4 million euro versus 5 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WxXzyZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.