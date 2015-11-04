Nov 4 Kentima Holding publ AB :

* Q1 revenue 7.3 million Swedish crowns ($853,372) versus 7.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 0.6 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowns year ago

* Assessment is that Q2 will see sales increase for the group compared with same period last year

* Sees group's results for Q2 will improve compared with same period last year but will probably not reach level of result in Q1

