BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China says FY profit RMB39.80 bln vs RMB34.86 bln
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
Nov 4 Sydbank A/S :
* Following transactions in week 45, share buy-back totals 500 million Danish crowns ($73.23 million) and consequently share buy-back is terminated
* Share buy-back commenced on April 13, 2015 and must have been completed by Dec. 31, 2015
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday cleared the way for a contentious debate on legislation to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited federal healthcare insurance program.