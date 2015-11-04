Nov 4 Karolinska Development AB :
* Karolinska Development AB announces that its portfolio company OssDsign AB
has successfully raised 93 million Swedish crowns ($10.9 million) in a new
equity financing
* The proceeds will be used for the market expansion of OssDsign's product
line of unique craniofacial implants based on an innovative material technology
with excellent biological and biomechanical properties
* Company is working with regulatory authorities to expand access for its
products in new key markets, with clearance expected in US in 2016
* Ossdsign's first products have been successfully launched in Germany,
United Kingdom and Nordic countries, and further expansion in Europe is
scheduled for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5542 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)