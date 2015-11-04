Nov 4 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Reports 9-month revenues up 3 percent in constant
currencies and up 3 percent organically
* 9-month adjusted free cash flow increases in constant
currencies
* Says 9-month operating cash conversion was 90 percent,
ahead of 88 percent in comparable period
* Full-Year 2015 guidance is reiterated
* Says net-debt-to-EBITDA was 2.0x as of September 30, 2015
* Final dividend remains planned for may 2016 and is subject
to approval at annual general meeting of shareholders in April
2016
* Says its IFRS reported profits for 2015 will include a
one-time loss of about 18 million euros ($19.7 million)
* Expects full year cash conversion to return to historic
average of about 95 percent (FY 2014: 100 percent)
