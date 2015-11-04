Nov 4 Kesko Oyj :

* Says has agreed to centralise the Baltic building and home improvement trade in its Lithuania-based subsidiary, UAB Senuku Prekybos centras (Senukai).

* Says it will sell the shares in its wholly owned companies responsible for the operations of K-rauta stores in Estonia and Latvia to Senukai. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)