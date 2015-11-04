Nov 4 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Proposed that john stephenson, group's executive vice president, will join board as a newly- created second executive director

* Terms have been agreed in principle with józsef váradi, group's chief executive officer, in respect of a new service contract with group for a term of five years

* Mike powell, group's chief financial officer, has left group for personal reasons.