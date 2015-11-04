Nov 4 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Record h1 profitability from strong summer performance

* Reported net profit (ifrs) (eur ) 182.1 million, up 15.2 percent

* Management's expectation of an underlying net profit for year ending 31 march 2016 ("f16") in range of eur 190 million to eur 200 million remains unchanged.

* H1 underlying net profit * (eur ) 205.9 million

* Ex-Fuel unit costs declined 1.0% to 2.19 euro cents. Fuel unit costs fell by 11.3% to 1.27 euro cents. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)