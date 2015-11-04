Nov 4 Xchanging Plc :

* Announces that Apollo Investment Fund VIII, L.P. has notified that it is no longer interested in potentially making an offer

* On Oct. 14, Capita announced offer at 160 pence per share that was recommended by Xchanging board

* First closing date of Capita's offer remains Nov 16. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate