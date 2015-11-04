BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Xchanging Plc :
* Announces that Apollo Investment Fund VIII, L.P. has notified that it is no longer interested in potentially making an offer
* On Oct. 14, Capita announced offer at 160 pence per share that was recommended by Xchanging board
* First closing date of Capita's offer remains Nov 16.
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.