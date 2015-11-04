Nov 4 Digital Magics SpA :

* Buys 5 pct stake in startup ProfumeriaWeb from its founders, with the option to raise the stake to 13 pct based on achieved results

* Digital Magics is also providing ProfumeriaWeb with its services for the business development of the startup

