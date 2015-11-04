Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 MTN Group Ltd :
* Statement on Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) fine and further cautionary announcement by MTNH
* MTN Group has clarified and placed on record that it continues to engage constructively with Nigerian authorities at all levels
* Group has noted, with concern, however, speculation and false information in media
* Particularly cautions against reports purporting that it has agreed a resolution with NCC on fine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order