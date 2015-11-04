UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Oylum Sinai Yatirim :
* A new Oylum brand product to be sold in Yeni Magazaclk's A101 store chain starting from Nov.
* Sees 3 million lira ($1.06 million) additional turnover from the sale of the Oylum brand product
* Additionally company starts to work with local store chains across Turkey and continues talks with some international store chains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.