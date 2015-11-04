Nov 4 Oylum Sinai Yatirim :

* A new Oylum brand product to be sold in Yeni Magazaclk's A101 store chain starting from Nov.

* Sees 3 million lira ($1.06 million) additional turnover from the sale of the Oylum brand product

* Additionally company starts to work with local store chains across Turkey and continues talks with some international store chains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)