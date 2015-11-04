HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 10:05 A.M. EDT/1405 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Nov 4 Arcoma AB :
* Receives product approval in Thailand
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. Republican lawmakers struggled to overcome differences over new healthcare legislation after President Donald Trump walked away from negotiations, telling them to pass the bill on Friday or keep Obamacare in place.